Maruwa has a CAF A Licence he obtained in 2014 when he was still the Dynamos juniors coach. During his time as Dynamos junior coach, he groomed players such as [[Partson Jaure]], Blessing Moyo, [[King Nadolo]], Nigel Gandare, Brian Five, Leeroy Murape, [[Farai Mupasiri ]], Collins Dhuwa, Carlos Rusere, Abel Gwatidzo, Donald Malajila , Brian Chinhoyi and Tichaona Mabvura.<ref name="HZ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/maruwa-shortlisted-for-rhinos-job/ Maruwa shortlisted for Rhinos job], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2018, Retrieved: November 4, 2021</ref>

Herbert Maruwa

Herbert Maruwa is a Zimbabwean football coach. He is the current coach of Black Rhinos Football Club.

Qualifications

Career

Maruwa was the coach at Mbabane Highlanders in Swaziland. He was fired barely three months in charge. In March 2017, Herbert Maruwa reached a mutual agreement with the Highlanders Board, headed by top lawyer Zweli Jele, for the two parties to part ways.[2] In 2017, Maruwa joined Black Rhinos as a replacement to club legend Stanford Mtizwa who did not have the requisite CAF A coaching licence. He was one of the coaches chosen to attend the UEFA B coaching course in Germany in January 2020.[3]

Maruwa is a former development coach for Dynamos Football Club. He was part of Callisto Pasuwa's trailblazing Dynamos backroom staff. Maruwa also coached Black Mamba in Swaziland. He also coached Eastern Region Division One side Hartley in 2015 before he left for Swaziland.[1]