Maruwa is a former development coach for [[Dynamos Football Club]]. He was part of [[Callisto Pasuwa]]'s trailblazing Dynamos backroom staff. Maruwa also coached Black Mamba in Swaziland. He also coached Eastern Region Division One side Hartley in 2015 before he left for Swaziland.<ref name="HZ"/>

Maruwa is a former development coach for [[Dynamos Football Club]]. He was part of [[Callisto Pasuwa]]'s trailblazing Dynamos backroom staff. Maruwa also coached Black Mamba in Swaziland. He also coached Eastern Region Division One side Hartley in 2015 before he left for Swaziland.<ref name="HZ"/>

He was one of the coaches chosen to attend the UEFA B coaching course in Germany in January 2020.<ref name="H">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/maruwa-eyes-germany-course/ Maruwa eyes Germany course], ''The Herald'', Published: December 25, 2019, Retrieved: November 4, 2021</ref>

Maruwa was the coach at Mbabane Highlanders in Swaziland. He was fired barely three months in charge. In March 2017, Herbert Maruwa reached a mutual agreement with the Highlanders Board, headed by top lawyer Zweli Jele, for the two parties to part ways.<ref name="TS">SABELO GWEBU, [http://www.times.co.sz/sports/112333-%E2%80%99landers-give-maruwa-the-boot.html ’LANDERS GIVE MARUWA THE BOOT], ''Times of Swaziland'', Published: March 14, 2017, Retrieved: November 4, 2021</ref> In 2017, Maruwa joined Black Rhinos as a replacement to club legend [[Stanford Mtizwa]] who did not have the requisite CAF A coaching licence.

Maruwa reportedly engaged in "juju" rites on matchdays and refused to take advice from his colleagues to shun that behaviour<ref name="Herald Zimbabwe ">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/black-rhinos-wield-the-axe-on-coach-maruwa/ Black Rhinos wield the axe on coach Maruwa], ''Herald Zimbabwe'', Published: September 9, 2019, Retrieved 29 December 2019</ref>.

Maruwa was the coach at Mbabane Highlanders in Swaziland. He was fired barely three months in charge. In March 2017, Herbert Maruwa reached a mutual agreement with the Highlanders Board, headed by top lawyer Zweli Jele, for the two parties to part ways.<ref name="TS">SABELO GWEBU, [http://www.times.co.sz/sports/112333-%E2%80%99landers-give-maruwa-the-boot.html ’LANDERS GIVE MARUWA THE BOOT], ''Times of Swaziland'', Published: March 14, 2017, Retrieved: November 4, 2021</ref> In 2017, Maruwa joined Black Rhinos as a replacement to club legend [[Stanford Mtizwa]] who did not have the requisite CAF A coaching licence. He was one of the coaches chosen to attend the UEFA B coaching course in Germany in January 2020.<ref name="H">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/maruwa-eyes-germany-course/ Maruwa eyes Germany course], ''The Herald'', Published: December 25, 2019, Retrieved: November 4, 2021</ref>

Maruwa was fired by Black Rhinos on 27 July 2022 for what the club's secretary general Colonel Edward Mutukwa said was "unbecoming behaviour during match days which has tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large".

Maruwa , nicknamed "Jompano" has a CAF A Licence he obtained in 2014 when he was still the Dynamos juniors coach. During his time as Dynamos junior coach, he groomed players such as [[Partson Jaure]], Blessing Moyo, [[King Nadolo]], Nigel Gandare, Brian Five, Leeroy Murape, [[Farai Mupasiri]], Collins Dhuwa, Carlos Rusere, Abel Gwatidzo, Donald Malajila, Brian Chinhoyi and Tichaona Mabvura.<ref name="HZ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/maruwa-shortlisted-for-rhinos-job/ Maruwa shortlisted for Rhinos job], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2018, Retrieved: November 4, 2021</ref>

Maruwa has a CAF A Licence he obtained in 2014 when he was still the Dynamos juniors coach. During his time as Dynamos junior coach, he groomed players such as [[Partson Jaure]], Blessing Moyo, [[King Nadolo]], Nigel Gandare, Brian Five, Leeroy Murape, [[Farai Mupasiri]], Collins Dhuwa, Carlos Rusere, Abel Gwatidzo, Donald Malajila, Brian Chinhoyi and Tichaona Mabvura.<ref name="HZ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/maruwa-shortlisted-for-rhinos-job/ Maruwa shortlisted for Rhinos job], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2018, Retrieved: November 4, 2021</ref>

[[File:Herbert Maruwa Biography.jpg|thumb|right|Herbert Maruwa]] '''Herbert Maruwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football coach. He left the Zimbabwe National Army team [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] in July 2022 after five years at the helm .

[[File:Herbert Maruwa Biography.jpg|thumb|right|Herbert Maruwa]] '''Herbert Maruwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football coach. He is the current coach of [[Black Rhinos Football Club]].

Herbert Maruwa

Herbert Maruwa is a Zimbabwean football coach. He left the Zimbabwe National Army team Black Rhinos Football Club in July 2022 after five years at the helm.

Qualifications

Maruwa, nicknamed "Jompano" has a CAF A Licence he obtained in 2014 when he was still the Dynamos juniors coach. During his time as Dynamos junior coach, he groomed players such as Partson Jaure, Blessing Moyo, King Nadolo, Nigel Gandare, Brian Five, Leeroy Murape, Farai Mupasiri, Collins Dhuwa, Carlos Rusere, Abel Gwatidzo, Donald Malajila, Brian Chinhoyi and Tichaona Mabvura.[1]

Career

Maruwa was fired by Black Rhinos on 27 July 2022 for what the club's secretary general Colonel Edward Mutukwa said was "unbecoming behaviour during match days which has tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large".

Maruwa reportedly engaged in "juju" rites on matchdays and refused to take advice from his colleagues to shun that behaviour[2].

Black Rhinos legend Stanford Mtizwa, nicknamed "Stix" was named as Maruwa's replacement.

Maruwa was the coach at Mbabane Highlanders in Swaziland. He was fired barely three months in charge. In March 2017, Herbert Maruwa reached a mutual agreement with the Highlanders Board, headed by top lawyer Zweli Jele, for the two parties to part ways.[3] In 2017, Maruwa joined Black Rhinos as a replacement to club legend Stanford Mtizwa who did not have the requisite CAF A coaching licence.

He was one of the coaches chosen to attend the UEFA B coaching course in Germany in January 2020.[4]

Maruwa is a former development coach for Dynamos Football Club. He was part of Callisto Pasuwa's trailblazing Dynamos backroom staff. Maruwa also coached Black Mamba in Swaziland. He also coached Eastern Region Division One side Hartley in 2015 before he left for Swaziland.[1]