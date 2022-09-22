Herbert Muchemwa Murerwa is a Zimbabwean politician. The Zimbabwean economy saw difficult times during Murerwa's recurrent tenure as Finance Minister. Murerwa was a chairman of Zesa.

Personal Details

Born in Goromonzi in 1941.

Married to Chipo Rudo Murerwa and the couple have five children, one son and four daughters.[1]

School / Education

Herbert Murerwa attained the following educational qualifications.

Bachelor of Arts (Sociology) degree from George William College in Wisconsin, USA; 1970.

Master's in Education, Harvard University, USA; 1972.

Doctor of Education, Harvard University, USA; 1978. [2]

Service / Career

Murerwa started his working career as a schoolteacher after his secondary education. In 1964, he joined Zanu Pf's Highfields branch and was later expelled from the profession due to his political activism. He left the country to pursue further studies in the United States. In 1990 he was recalled from London to stand as the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF candidate for Goromonzi Constituency. He won the election and was appointed Minister of Environment and Tourism. In 1993, he was elected Zanu-PF secretary for administration in the Mashonaland East provincial council. At the 1994 Zanu-PF Congress, he was elected to the Zanu-PF Central Committee.[3] He was nominated as Zanu PF candidate for the senate seat from Goromonzi in Mashonaland East in March 2008 parliamentary election.[4]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Herbert Murerwa of Zanu PF with 19 678 votes,

Turnout - 24 460 voters or 51.49 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Goromonzi returned to Parliament:

Herbert Murerwa of Zanu PF with 14 459 votes,

David Chikaka, Independent MDC, with 1 102 votes,

Nyembesi Musanduri of UP with 319 votes.

Positions Held

Murerwa was Economic Affairs Officer for the United Nations (UN) in Ethiopia, 1978. He was Permanent Secretary, minister of Manpower, Planning and Development from 1980-82. Then for ministry of Labour and Social Welfare from 1982-84. He became Zimbabwe's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 1984-90. He was minister of Environment and Tourism 1990-95. He was minister of Industry and Commerce in 1995-96. Then minister of Finance, 1996-00. Minister of Higher Education, 2000-02 then minister of Finance, 2002–04 and 2004-07. Minister of Lands and Land Resettlement, 2009-2013. [5]

He served as the Minister of Finance in the Government of Zimbabwe from 1996 to 2000, from August 2002 to February 2004, and again from 26 April 2004 to 6 February 2007.

Events

Murerwa is credited with having engineered the historic repayment of USD $120 million (out of $300 million) in debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), prior to their enforcement of a threat to expel Zimbabwe from the IMF for non-payment of arrears on 31 August 2005. [3]







