Difference between revisions of "Herbert Nkala"

In 2018, Herbert Nkala was on the board, and for a time the Chairman, of African Sun Limited.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
November 2018; appointed to African Sun Limited board.
March 2015; chairman of African Sun Limited board.
June 2018; resigns from African Sun Limited board.
Events
Herbert Nkala left the hospitality group at a time it was beginning to turnaround its fortunes. During his time, African Sun paid its first dividend in nearly a decade as operations improved buoyed by hotel refurbishments.