Difference between revisions of "Herbert Nkala"

Latest revision as of 11:06, 28 October 2020

Herbert Nkala is a Corporate Marketing Consultant with several local and international assignments. In 2018, he was on the board, and for a time the Chairman, of African Sun Limited.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

MSc Honours Degree, MBA. University of Zimbabwe.

Service / Career

Date unknown - National Breweries, Marketing Director
Date unknown - Dairibord Zimbabwe, Marketing Director
Date unknown - Zimbabwe Tourism Development Corporation (Rainbow Tourism Group), Chief Executive.
November 2018 - appointed to African Sun Limited board.
March 2015 - chairman of African Sun Limited board.
June 2018 - resigns from African Sun Limited board.
<The Herald=" African Sun appoints new chairman"> African Sun appoints new chairman, The Herald, Published: 5 July 2018, Retrieved: 26 October 2020</ref> 2020 - FBC board.
2020 - Turnall Fibre Cement, Homelink Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Grain Bag, board chairman.
2020 - Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Scholarship Foundation, trustee.
2020 - Astra Holdings, Tanganda Tea Non-Executive Director.
<FBC Website="Board of Directors - Herbert Nkala"> FBC Board of Directors - Herbert Nkala, FBCWebsite, Retrieved: 28 October 2020</ref>

Events

Herbert Nkala left the African Sun Limited at a time it was beginning to turnaround its fortunes. During his time, African Sun paid its first dividend in nearly a decade as operations improved buoyed by hotel refurbishments. <The Herald=" African Sun appoints new chairman"> African Sun appoints new chairman, The Herald, Published: 5 July 2018, Retrieved: 26 October 2020</ref>

Further Reading

