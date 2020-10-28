Difference between revisions of "Herbert Nkala"

'''Herbert Nkala''' is a Corporate Marketing Consultant with several local and international assignments. In '''2018''', he was on the board, and for a time the Chairman, of [[African Sun Limited]] . He has been the head of 11 different companies .

'''Herbert Nkala''' is a Corporate Marketing Consultant with several local and international assignments. In '''2018''', he was on the board, and for a time the Chairman, of [[African Sun Limited]].

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

MSc Honours Degree, MBA. University of Zimbabwe.

Service / Career

Date unknown - National Breweries, Marketing Director

Date unknown - Dairibord Zimbabwe, Marketing Director

Date unknown - Zimbabwe Tourism Development Corporation (Rainbow Tourism Group), Chief Executive.

November 2018 - appointed to African Sun Limited board.

March 2015 - chairman of African Sun Limited board.

June 2018 - resigns from African Sun Limited board.

2020 - Turnall Fibre Cement, Homelink Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Grain Bag, board chairman.

2020 - Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Scholarship Foundation, trustee.

2020 - Astra Holdings, Tanganda Tea Non-Executive Director.

Events

Herbert Nkala left the African Sun Limited at a time it was beginning to turnaround its fortunes. During his time, African Sun paid its first dividend in nearly a decade as operations improved buoyed by hotel refurbishments. <The Herald=" African Sun appoints new chairman"> African Sun appoints new chairman, The Herald, Published: 5 July 2018, Retrieved: 26 October 2020</ref>