Difference between revisions of "Herbert Nkala"

During his time, [[African Sun]] paid its first dividend in nearly a decade as operations improved buoyed by hotel refurbishments. < ref name =" TheHerald50718 ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/african-sun-appoints-new-chairman/ African Sun appoints new chairman], ''The Herald'', Published: 5 July 2018, Retrieved: 26 October 2020''</ref>

'''Herbert Nkala''' left the [[African Sun Limited]] at a time it was beginning to turnaround its fortunes.

June 2018 - resigns from African Sun Limited board.

Herbert Nkala is a Corporate Marketing Consultant with several local and international assignments. In 2018, he was on the board, and for a time the Chairman, of African Sun Limited. He has been the head of 11 different companies.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

UNdergrauate degree. University of Wales.

MSc Honours Degree, MBA. University of Zimbabwe.

Service / Career

Date unknown - Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd, Chairman.

Date unknown - Homelink Pvt Ltd, Chairman.

Date unknown - National Breweries, Marketing Director.

Date unknown - Dairibord Zimbabwe, Assistant General Manager.

Date unknown - Zimbabwe Tourism Development Corporation (Rainbow Tourism Group), Chief Executive.

2018 - OK Zimbabwe Ltd, Chairman.

Date unknown - Arena Investments Pvt Ltd, Managing Director.

November 2018 - appointed to African Sun Limited board.

March 2015 - African Sun Limited, Non-Executive Chairman.

June 2018 - resigns from African Sun Limited board.

[2] 2015 - present (2020) - FBC board.

2020 - Turnall Fibre Cement, Homelink Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Grain Bag, board chairman.

2020 - Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Scholarship Foundation, trustee.

2020 - Astra Holdings, Tanganda Tea Non-Executive Director.

2015 - Present (2020) - FBC Board of Directors.

Events

