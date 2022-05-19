Pindula

'''Herbert Ushewokunze''' (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of [[Health]] at the assumption of independence in '''1980'''.  
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] [[Chinhamora|Chinamora]] retunred to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Herbert Ushewokunze|Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze]] of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
* [[Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume]] of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
* [[Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya]] of UANC - 799 votes.
==Further Reading==
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   

Herbert Ushewokunze
Dr. Herbert Ushewokunze the First Health Minister for Zimbabwe
BornHerbert Ushewokunze
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician


  • Former Minister of Health
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinistry of Health

Herbert Ushewokunze (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of Health at the assumption of independence in 1980.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora retunred to Parliament:

