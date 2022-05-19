Difference between revisions of "Herbert Ushewokunze"
Latest revision as of 06:52, 19 May 2022
|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Born
|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Health
Herbert Ushewokunze (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of Health at the assumption of independence in 1980.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora retunred to Parliament:
- Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
- Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
- Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya of UANC - 799 votes.
Events
Further Reading