|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Zimbabwe
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Ministry of Health
Herbert Ushewokunze (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of Health at the assumption of independence in 1980.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:
- Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
- Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
- Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya of UANC - 799 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Highfield East returned to Parliament:
- Herbert Ushewokunze of Zanu PF with 8 292 votes,
- Joseph Dendere of ZUM with 5 473 votes,
- Jeremiah Nyamande, Independent, with 275 votes,
- Xavier Chihota of NDU with 64 votes.
Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %
Events
Further Reading