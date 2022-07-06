Pindula

Herbert Ushewokunze
Dr. Herbert Ushewokunze the First Health Minister for Zimbabwe
BornHerbert Ushewokunze
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician


  • Former Minister of Health
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinistry of Health

Herbert Ushewokunze (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of Health at the assumption of independence in 1980.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Highfield East returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %

Events

Further Reading

