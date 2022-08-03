Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Herbert Ushewokunze"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 83: Line 83:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Herbert Ushewokunze''' (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of [[Health]] at the assumption of independence in '''1980'''.  
+
'''Herbert Ushewokunze''' (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of [[Ministry of Health and Child Care|Health]] at the assumption of independence in '''1980'''.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 103: Line 103:
 
* [[Xavier Chihota]] of NDU with 64 votes.
 
* [[Xavier Chihota]] of NDU with 64 votes.
 
Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %
 
Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %
 +
 +
In '''1987''', '''Herbert Ushewokunze''' was the Minister of [[Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development|Transport]]. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Latest revision as of 12:34, 3 August 2022

Herbert Ushewokunze
Dr. Herbert Ushewokunze the First Health Minister for Zimbabwe
BornHerbert Ushewokunze
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician


  • Former Minister of Health
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinistry of Health

Herbert Ushewokunze (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of Health at the assumption of independence in 1980.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Highfield East returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %

In 1987, Herbert Ushewokunze was the Minister of Transport. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]

Events

Further Reading

Similar Profiles You Might Want to See





  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Herbert_Ushewokunze&oldid=119359"