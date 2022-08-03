In '''1987''', '''Herbert Ushewokunze''' was the Minister of [[Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development|Transport]]. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022'' </ref>

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Highfield East returned to Parliament:

Herbert Ushewokunze of Zanu PF with 8 292 votes,

of Zanu PF with 8 292 votes, Joseph Dendere of ZUM with 5 473 votes,

Jeremiah Nyamande, Independent, with 275 votes,

Xavier Chihota of NDU with 64 votes.

Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %

