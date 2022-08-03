Difference between revisions of "Herbert Ushewokunze"
'''Herbert Ushewokunze''' (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of [[Health]] at the assumption of independence in '''1980'''.
==Personal Details==
* [[Xavier Chihota]] of NDU with 64 votes.
Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %
|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Born
|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Health
Herbert Ushewokunze (Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze) is a Zimbabwean born politician who was Minister of Health at the assumption of independence in 1980.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chinamora returned to Parliament:
- Herbert Sylvester Masiyiwa Ushewokunze of Zanu PF - 43 880 votes.
- Kenneth George Bopoto-Ngwerume of PF-ZAPU - 1 105 votes.
- Pendeka Stanlake Nyadudya of UANC - 799 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Highfield East returned to Parliament:
- Herbert Ushewokunze of Zanu PF with 8 292 votes,
- Joseph Dendere of ZUM with 5 473 votes,
- Jeremiah Nyamande, Independent, with 275 votes,
- Xavier Chihota of NDU with 64 votes.
Turnout - 14 103 or 35.92 %
In 1987, Herbert Ushewokunze was the Minister of Transport. It co-ordinated transport policy and services in general, and was responsible for civil aviation, roads, and railways as well as for meteorological services. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 3 August 2022