Difference between revisions of "Herentals Football Club"

Background

Herentals F.C. are a football club from Harare, Zimbabwe currently playing in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It is associated with Herentals Group of Colleges, a private education service. They were formed as a Harare Social League team only to be ambitious enough to buy a Division One franchise.[1] Herentals played their first season in the Zimbabwe second division in 2016 after acquiring the license of a defunct team, Bindura United. Herentals won the 2017 ZIFA Northern Region Division One championship, gaining promotion to the top flight Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for the first time. They finished their maiden top-flight season in 6th place after getting off to a slow start with only two wins from their first seven top flight matches.

Technical Team

Head Coach - Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva

Assistant Coach - Celestino Benza

Goalkeepers' Coach - Tsungai Mudzamiri

Team Doctor - Banga

Medics - Tafadzwa Chikasha and V Mangiza

Fitness Trainers - S Mudavapi and T Dengu

Kit Manager - Simbarashe Dedza

Team Manager -Gerald Benza

2021/22 Players

Kudakwashe Mukuura (16) GK)

Tafadzwa Chikosi (1) GK

Edgar Mhungu (10)

Zibusiso Luke Ruguchu (70)

Prince Chama (26)

John Zhuwawo (90)

Gibson Chinobva (31)

Archmore Majarira (8)

Ali Maliselo (28)

Innocent Benza (9)

Davison Marowa (29)

Peter Chota (22)

Blessing Majarira (6)

Tafadzwa Jimu (12)

Dereck Chitsanzara (94)

Clemence Gobvu (24)

Tanaka E Dhlakama (11)

Denzel Chimwemwe (18)

Godfrey Mukambi (21)

William Gatsi (27)

Avi Mataranyika (80)

Achievements

ZIFA Northern Region Division One Champions in 2017

References