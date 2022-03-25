Difference between revisions of "Herentals Football Club"
'''Herentals Football Club''' is a Zimbabwean club in the country's top flight league the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. They are known as “The Students”. They gained promotion into the top flight league in 2017 with seven games to play.
==Achievements==
==Achievements==
Background
Herentals F.C. are a football club from Harare, Zimbabwe currently playing in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It is associated with Herentals Group of Colleges, a private education service. They were formed as a Harare Social League team only to be ambitious enough to buy a Division One franchise.[1] Herentals played their first season in the Zimbabwe second division in 2016 after acquiring the license of a defunct team, Bindura United. Herentals won the 2017 ZIFA Northern Region Division One championship, gaining promotion to the top flight Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League for the first time. They finished their maiden top-flight season in 6th place after getting off to a slow start with only two wins from their first seven top flight matches.
Technical Team
- Head Coach - Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva
- Assistant Coach - Celestino Benza
- Goalkeepers' Coach - Tsungai Mudzamiri
- Team Doctor - Banga
- Medics - Tafadzwa Chikasha and V Mangiza
- Fitness Trainers - S Mudavapi and T Dengu
- Kit Manager - Simbarashe Dedza
- Team Manager -Gerald Benza
2021/22 Players
- Kudakwashe Mukuura (16) GK)
- Tafadzwa Chikosi (1) GK
- Edgar Mhungu (10)
- Zibusiso Luke Ruguchu (70)
- Prince Chama (26)
- John Zhuwawo (90)
- Gibson Chinobva (31)
- Archmore Majarira (8)
- Ali Maliselo (28)
- Innocent Benza (9)
- Davison Marowa (29)
- Peter Chota (22)
- Blessing Majarira (6)
- Tafadzwa Jimu (12)
- Dereck Chitsanzara (94)
- Clemence Gobvu (24)
- Tanaka E Dhlakama (11)
- Denzel Chimwemwe (18)
- Godfrey Mukambi (21)
- William Gatsi (27)
- Avi Mataranyika (80)
Achievements
ZIFA Northern Region Division One Champions in 2017