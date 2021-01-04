Heritage Mudiwa Nhende was the managing director at Lobels Bakeries. He succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.

Career

Nhende once served as the chairman of the Mashonaland District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ). The ICAZ said Nhende contributed greatly to the profession.[1]

Death

Nhende succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.[1]