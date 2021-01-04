Difference between revisions of "Heritage Mudiwa Nhende"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Heritage Mudiwa Nhende''' was the managing director at Lobels Bakeries. He succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare. ==Career== N...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Death)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Nhende succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.<ref name="NEWZIM"/>
|+
Nhende succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.<ref name="NEWZIM"/>
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 10:41, 4 January 2021
Heritage Mudiwa Nhende was the managing director at Lobels Bakeries. He succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.
Career
Nhende once served as the chairman of the Mashonaland District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ). The ICAZ said Nhende contributed greatly to the profession.[1]
Death
Nhende succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.[1] A family member told a publication, The News Hawks that Nhende had initially tested negative twice but his last test was, however, positive.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Dorothy Shamuyarira, Lobels MD Nhende Succumb To Covid-19, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021
- ↑ The News Hawks, Twitter, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021