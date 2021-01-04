|description= Heritage Mudiwa Nhende was Lobels Bakeries managing director. He succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.

[[File:Heritage_Nhende.jpg|thumb|right|Heritage Nhende]] '''Heritage Mudiwa Nhende''' was the managing director at [[Lobels Bakeries]]. He succumbed to [[Covid-19]] on 2 January 2021 at [[Arundel Hospital]] in Harare.

Career

Nhende once served as the chairman of the Mashonaland District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ). The ICAZ said Nhende contributed greatly to the profession.[1]

Death

Nhende succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.[1] A family member told a publication, The News Hawks that Nhende had initially tested negative twice but his last test was, however, positive.[2]