==Girlfriend==
|+
==Career==
|Herman
|Born
|Mukombe Mupelo Herman
August 3, 2008
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.
Background
Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.
Age
He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.
Girlfriend
Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.
Career
Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.
Contacts
- Instagram: herman.life
Discography
Songs
- Zvandofarira (2020)
- Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)