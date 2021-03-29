Pindula

He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.
===Real Name===
'''Mukombe Mupelo Herman'''.
  
 
==Age==
 
==Age==

Herman
Herman.jpg
BornMukombe Mupelo Herman
(2008-08-03) August 3, 2008 (age 12)
ResidenceHarare
Occupation
  • Musician


Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.

Background

He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.

Real Name

Mukombe Mupelo Herman.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.

Contacts

Discography

Songs

  • Zvandofarira (2020)
  • Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)
Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'
