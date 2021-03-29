Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.



Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.

Background

Real Name

Mukombe Mupelo Herman.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.

Discography

Songs

Zvandofarira (2020)

Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)