Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.

Background

He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.

Real Name

Mukombe Mupelo Herman.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Andy Baleni of 1202 Herbal.

Scholarship

Herman was awarded a scholarship by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on 17 April 2021.

Herman was the entertainer at the Children’s party hosted by the President and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.[1]

Discography

Songs

Zvandofarira (2020)

Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)

Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'