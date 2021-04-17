Pindula

[[Vusa Blaqs]] who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single ''Zvandofarira''. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by [[Boss Andy]] of [[1202 Herbal]].
[[Vusa Blaqs]] who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single ''Zvandofarira''. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by [[Andy Baleni]] of [[1202 Herbal]].
===Scholarship===
Herman was awarded a scholarship by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] at [[State House]] on 17 April 2021.
Herman was the entertainer at the Children’s party hosted by the President and First Lady [[Auxillia Mnangagwa]].<ref name="P">Advent, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/04/17/rising-musician-herman-awarded-scholarship-by-president-mnangagwa/ Rising Musician Herman Awarded Scholarship By President Mnangagwa], ''Pindula'', Published: April 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 17, 2021</ref>
  
 
Line 117: Line 123:
 
==References==
<references/>
  
 
Herman
Herman.jpg
BornMukombe Mupelo Herman
(2008-08-03) August 3, 2008 (age 12)
ResidenceHarare
Occupation
  • Musician


Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.

Background

He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.

Real Name

Mukombe Mupelo Herman.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Andy Baleni of 1202 Herbal.

Scholarship

Herman was awarded a scholarship by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on 17 April 2021.

Herman was the entertainer at the Children’s party hosted by the President and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.[1]

Contacts

Discography

Songs

  • Zvandofarira (2020)
  • Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)
Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'

References

  1. Advent, Rising Musician Herman Awarded Scholarship By President Mnangagwa, Pindula, Published: April 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 17, 2021
