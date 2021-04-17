Difference between revisions of "Herman"
==Career==
[[Vusa Blaqs]] who is a fan of Herman directed Herman's debut single ''Zvandofarira''. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by [[
[[Vusa Blaqs]] who is a fan of Herman directed Herman's debut single ''Zvandofarira''. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by [[Andy Baleni]] of [[1202 Herbal]].
==Contacts==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ4eQtxMONE||| Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'|}}
{{#seo:
|title= Herman BiographyReal Name, Age, Girlfriend, Songs, Videos -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Herman biography, Herman real name, Herman songs, Herman girlfriend, Herman real name
Latest revision as of 11:15, 17 April 2021
|Herman
|Born
|Mukombe Mupelo Herman
August 3, 2008
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.
Background
He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.
Real Name
Mukombe Mupelo Herman.
Age
He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.
Girlfriend
Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.
Career
Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Andy Baleni of 1202 Herbal.
Scholarship
Herman was awarded a scholarship by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on 17 April 2021.
Herman was the entertainer at the Children’s party hosted by the President and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.[1]
Contacts
- Instagram: herman.life
Discography
Songs
- Zvandofarira (2020)
- Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)
Videos
References
- ↑ Advent, Rising Musician Herman Awarded Scholarship By President Mnangagwa, Pindula, Published: April 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 17, 2021