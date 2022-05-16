Pindula

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ4eQtxMONE||| Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'|}}
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXBHyqnebvc||| Herman - CHOKOLOCO (official audio)|}}
 
 +
 +
==References==
 
Latest revision as of 07:15, 16 May 2022

Herman
Herman.jpg
BornMukombe Mupelo Herman
(2008-08-03) August 3, 2008 (age 13)
ResidenceHarare
Occupation
  • Musician


Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.

Background

He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.

Real Name

Mukombe Mupelo Herman.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wore in the video were supplied by Andy Baleni of 1202 Herbal. In March 2021 he featured on Sebastian Magacha's song Shaina'.

Scholarship

Herman was awarded a scholarship by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on 17 April 2021.

Herman was the entertainer at the Children’s party hosted by the President and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.[1]

Contacts

Discography

Songs

  • Zvandofarira (2020)
  • Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)
  • Chocoloco (2021)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)
Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'
Herman - CHOKOLOCO (official audio)

Pindula Market

References

  1. Advent, Rising Musician Herman Awarded Scholarship By President Mnangagwa, Pindula, Published: April 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 17, 2021
