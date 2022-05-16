Difference between revisions of "Herman"
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ4eQtxMONE||| Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXBHyqnebvc||| Herman - CHOKOLOCO (official audio)|}}
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:15, 16 May 2022
|Herman
|Born
|Mukombe Mupelo Herman
August 3, 2008
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.
Background
He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.
Real Name
Mukombe Mupelo Herman.
Age
He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.
Girlfriend
Details of his girlfriend are unknown at the time.
Career
Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wore in the video were supplied by Andy Baleni of 1202 Herbal. In March 2021 he featured on Sebastian Magacha's song Shaina'.
Scholarship
Herman was awarded a scholarship by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on 17 April 2021.
Herman was the entertainer at the Children’s party hosted by the President and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.[1]
Contacts
- Instagram: herman.life
Discography
Songs
- Zvandofarira (2020)
- Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)
- Chocoloco (2021)
Videos
References
- ↑ Advent, Rising Musician Herman Awarded Scholarship By President Mnangagwa, Pindula, Published: April 17, 2021, Retrieved: April 17, 2021