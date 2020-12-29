Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Herman"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "==Background== Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese. ==Age== He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda. ==Gi...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:11, 29 December 2020

Background

Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.

Discography

Songs

  • Zvandofarira (2020)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)
Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Herman&oldid=96221"