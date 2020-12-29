Difference between revisions of "Herman"
Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.
Background
Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.
Age
He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.
Girlfriend
Career
Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.
Discography
Songs
- Zvandofarira (2020)