Difference between revisions of "Herman"

Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.

Background

Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.

Discography

Songs

Zvandofarira (2020)

Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)