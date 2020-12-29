Difference between revisions of "Herman"

Pindula

'''Herman''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became a household name after his debut song ''Zvandofarira'' became a hit.
 
Line 13: Line 95:
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
 +
 
 +
==Contacts==
 +
 
 +
*Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/herman.life/?hl=en herman.life]
  
 
==Discography==
 
==Discography==
 
===Songs===
 
===Songs===
 
*Zvandofarira (2020)
 
*Zvandofarira (2020)
 +
 
 
==Videos==
 
==Videos==
  

Herman
Herman.jpg
BornMukombe Mupelo Herman
(2008-08-03) August 3, 2008 (age 12)
ResidenceHarare
Occupation
  • Musician


Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.

Background

Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.

Age

He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.

Girlfriend

Career

Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.

Contacts

Discography

Songs

  • Zvandofarira (2020)
  • Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)

Videos

Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)
Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'
