Difference between revisions of "Herman"

'''Herman''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became a household name after his debut song ''Zvandofarira'' became a hit.
'''Herman''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who became a household name after his debut song ''Zvandofarira'' became a hit.
==Career==
==Career==
[[Vusa Blaqs]] who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single ''Zvandofarira''. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by [[Boss Andy]] of [[1202 Herbal]].
[[Vusa Blaqs]] who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single ''Zvandofarira''. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by [[Boss Andy]] of [[1202 Herbal]].
==Discography==
==Discography==
===Songs===
===Songs===
*Zvandofarira (2020)
*Zvandofarira (2020)
*
==Videos==
==Videos==
|Herman
|Born
|Mukombe Mupelo Herman
(2008-08-03) August 3, 2008 (age 12)
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.
Background
Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.
Age
He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.
Girlfriend
Career
Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.
Contacts
Discography
Songs
- Zvandofarira (2020)
- Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)
Videos
Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)
Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'