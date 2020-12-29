Difference between revisions of "Herman"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Videos)
|Line 110:
|Line 110:
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbngbLRC6II||| Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbngbLRC6II||| Herman - Zvandofarira (Official Video)|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ4eQtxMONE||| Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ4eQtxMONE||| Herman - 'Fantastico / Zimbabwean Girl'|}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 14:23, 29 December 2020
|Herman
|Born
|Mukombe Mupelo Herman
August 3, 2008
|Residence
|Harare
|Occupation
Herman is a Zimbabwean musician who became a household name after his debut song Zvandofarira became a hit.
Background
Herman’s full name is Mukombe Mupelo Herman. He is a Zimbabwean Congolese.
Age
He was born on 3 August 2008 to Mugeni Mukunda and Ebondo Kitunda.
Girlfriend
Career
Vusa Blaqs who is a fan of Herman directed Herman’s debut single Zvandofarira. The clothes that Herman wears in the video were supplied by Boss Andy of 1202 Herbal.
Contacts
- Instagram: herman.life
Discography
Songs
- Zvandofarira (2020)
- Fantastico/Zimbabwean Girl (2020)