Revision as of 08:11, 15 July 2021
Hermann Gmeiner High School (also SOS Hermann Gmeiner High School) is in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 1323 Chiwaridzo Rd, Bindura.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SOS-Hermann-Gmeiner-High-Bindura-604526893239206/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
