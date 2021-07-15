Difference between revisions of "Hermann Gmeiner High School"
Revision as of 08:23, 15 July 2021
Hermann Gmeiner High School (also SOS Hermann Gmeiner High School) is in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province. SOS Children's Villages complements government efforts to provide children with access to quality education.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 1323 Chiwaridzo Rd P. Bag 998, Bindura.
Telephone: 02717150.
Cell: 077 100 6162.
Email:
Web:http://www.sos-zimbabwe.org/herman-gmeiner-group-of-schools, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SOS-Hermann-Gmeiner-High-Bindura-604526893239206/

History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe is providing kindergarten, primary and secondary education services in Matabeleland and Mashonaland Central provinces, through the SOS Hermann Gmeiner group of schools. A part of the tuition and levy fees charged to self-sustainable parents subsidises the education of at least 30% of learners who are either orphaned or abandoned.
The SOS schools continue to maintain excellent performance ranging between 95% and 100%. This is attributed to learner centred research and facilitation teaching methods. Our schools /continue to be the pride of our communities with numerous Excellency awards like the Secretary's Bell and Merit awards having been earned through the hard work of our students and staff.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
