'''Hermann Gmeiner High School''' (also SOS Hermann Gmeiner High School) is in [[Bindura]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. [[SOS Children's Villages]] complements government efforts to provide children with access to quality education.

SOS Herman Gmeiner High School

Location

Address: 1323 Chiwaridzo Rd P. Bag 998, Bindura.

Telephone: 02717150.

Cell: 077 100 6162.

Email:

Web:http://www.sos-zimbabwe.org/herman-gmeiner-group-of-schools, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SOS-Hermann-Gmeiner-High-Bindura-604526893239206/



Students / Teachers / Courses

SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe is providing kindergarten, primary and secondary education services in Matabeleland and Mashonaland Central provinces, through the SOS Hermann Gmeiner group of schools. A part of the tuition and levy fees charged to self-sustainable parents subsidises the education of at least 30% of learners who are either orphaned or abandoned.

The SOS schools continue to maintain excellent performance ranging between 95% and 100%. This is attributed to learner centred research and facilitation teaching methods. Our schools /continue to be the pride of our communities with numerous Excellency awards like the Secretary's Bell and Merit awards having been earned through the hard work of our students and staff.

