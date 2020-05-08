Difference between revisions of "Hibron Gotora"

In July 2018, Hibron Gotora was elected to Ward 18 Marondera RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 862 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Marondera RDC with 862 votes, beating Patricia Bopoto of MDC-Alliance with 416 votes. [1]

