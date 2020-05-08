Difference between revisions of "Hibron Gotora"
In '''July 2018''', Hibron Gotora was elected to Ward 18 Marondera RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 862 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place...
|Line 8:
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 18 [[Marondera RDC]] with 862 votes, beating [[Patricia Bopoto]] of MDC-Alliance with 416 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>
==Events==
Latest revision as of 11:52, 8 May 2020
In July 2018, Hibron Gotora was elected to Ward 18 Marondera RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 862 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Marondera RDC with 862 votes, beating Patricia Bopoto of MDC-Alliance with 416 votes and Luckmore Gotora of the MDC-T with 55 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020