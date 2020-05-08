Difference between revisions of "Hibron Gotora"

2018 – elected to Ward 18 [[Marondera RDC]] with 862 votes, beating [[Patricia Bopoto]] of MDC-Alliance with 416 votes and [[Luckmore Gotora]] of the MDC-T with 55 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Marondera RDC with 862 votes, beating Patricia Bopoto of MDC-Alliance with 416 votes and Luckmore Gotora of the MDC-T with 55 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

