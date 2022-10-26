Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hidden Rocks"

Hidden Rocks is a camping site, on the western side of Juliasdale, between Rusape and Nyanga.

Pic – view.

See Distances in Zimbabwe.
See Low End Guide.
Address: Physical: Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
Travelling east (towards Nyanga) from Rusape, turn north (left) at the xx km peg (sign says Hidden Rocks). On this road…

Booking Contacts: Harare: xxx Road, Highlands, Harare. (Or at the site)
PO Box:
Phone:
Cell phone: Hayley, 0778 219010 (also on Whats App)
Email:
Skype / Whatever:

Facility

  • Camping is U$10 per person per night, U$8 for pensioners, U$5 for children. There are power points at some camp sites (power not reliable).
  • The Stone Cottage (rustic self-catering sleeps 2) U$40 per night.
  • The Rondaval (glamping option, not self-catering sleeps 2) U$25 per night.

There are ablutions.
Pic There is a central Gazebo near the braai area, which has a common freezer.
Pic


Activities

  • Climbing.

Pic

  • Hiking and walking.

Pre-historic features.

Area attractions

