Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hidden Rocks"

Page Discussion
Line 5: Line 5:
 
See [[Low End Guide]]. <br/>
 
See [[Low End Guide]]. <br/>
 
See [[Low End Guide]]. <br/>
 
See [[Low End Guide]]. <br/>
[[File:HRGazebow.jpg|400px|thumb|left|Gazebo]]
+
[[File:HRGazebow.jpg|300px|thumb|left|Gazebo]]
 
'''Address:'''
 
'''Address:'''
 
'''Physical:''' [[Makoni District]], [[Manicaland Province]]. <br/>
 
'''Physical:''' [[Makoni District]], [[Manicaland Province]]. <br/>
Line 27: Line 27:
 
There is a central Gazebo near the braai area, which has a common freezer. <br/>
 
There is a central Gazebo near the braai area, which has a common freezer. <br/>
  
[[File:HRPinacle.jpeg|400px|thumb|left|Climbing Challenge]]
+
[[File:HRPinacle.jpeg|300px|thumb|left|Climbing Challenge]]
  
 
==Activities==
 
==Activities==
Line 37: Line 37:
  
  
[[File:HRTunnel.jpg|400px|thumb|left|Tunnel entrance to hill refuge]]
+
[[File:HRTunnel.jpg|300px|thumb|right|Tunnel entrance to hill refuge]]
  
 
==Area attractions==
 
==Area attractions==

Revision as of 14:15, 26 October 2022

Hidden Rocks is a camping site, on the western side of Juliasdale, between Rusape and Nyanga.

One of the views

See Distances in Zimbabwe.
See Low End Guide.
See Low End Guide.

Gazebo

Address: Physical: Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
Travelling east (towards Nyanga) from Rusape, turn north (left) at the xx km peg (sign says Hidden Rocks). On this road…

Booking Contacts: Harare: xxx Road, Highlands, Harare. (Or at the site)
PO Box:
Phone:
Cell phone: Hayley, 0778 219010 (also on Whats App)
Email:
Skype / Whatever:

Facility

Ablution block
  • Camping is U$10 per person per night, U$8 for pensioners, U$5 for children. There are power points at some camp sites (power not reliable).
  • The Stone Cottage (rustic self-catering sleeps 2) U$40 per night.
  • The Rondaval (glamping option, not self-catering sleeps 2) U$25 per night.

There are ablutions with hot showers.

There is a central Gazebo near the braai area, which has a common freezer.

Climbing Challenge

Activities

  • Climbing.
  • Hiking and walking.
  • Pre-historic features.



Tunnel entrance to hill refuge

Area attractions

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Hidden_Rocks&oldid=121050"