Hidden Rocks is a camping site, on the western side of Juliasdale, between Rusape and Nyanga.

One of the views

See Distances in Zimbabwe.

See Low End Guide.

See Low End Guide.



Gazebo

Address: Physical: Makoni District, Manicaland Province.

Travelling east (towards Nyanga) from Rusape, turn north (left) at the xx km peg (sign says Hidden Rocks). On this road…

Booking Contacts: Harare: xxx Road, Highlands, Harare. (Or at the site)

PO Box:

Phone:

Cell phone: Hayley, 0778 219010 (also on Whats App)

Email:

Skype / Whatever:



Facility

Ablution block

Camping is U$10 per person per night, U$8 for pensioners, U$5 for children. There are power points at some camp sites (power not reliable).



The Stone Cottage (rustic self-catering sleeps 2) U$40 per night.



The Rondaval (glamping option, not self-catering sleeps 2) U$25 per night.



There are ablutions with hot showers.



There is a central Gazebo near the braai area, which has a common freezer.



Climbing Challenge

Activities

Climbing.

Hiking and walking.

Pre-historic features.









Tunnel entrance to hill refuge