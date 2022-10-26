Difference between revisions of "Hidden Rocks"
* [[Nyanga]].
* [[Nyanga]].
Latest revision as of 19:21, 26 October 2022
Hidden Rocks is a camping site, on the western side of Juliasdale, between Rusape and Nyanga.
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
See Low End Guide.
Address:
Physical: Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
Travelling east (towards Nyanga) from Rusape, turn north (left) at the xx km peg (sign says Hidden Rocks). On this road…
Booking Contacts: Harare: xxx Road, Highlands, Harare. (Or at the site)
PO Box:
Phone:
Cell phone: Hayley, 0778 219010 (also on Whats App)
Email:
Skype / Whatever:
Facility
- Camping is U$10 per person per night, U$8 for pensioners, U$5 for children. There are power points at some camp sites (power not reliable).
- The Stone Cottage (rustic self-catering sleeps 2) U$40 per night.
- The Rondaval (glamping option, not self-catering sleeps 2) U$25 per night.
There are ablutions with hot showers.
There is a central Gazebo near the braai area, which has a common freezer.
Activities
- Climbing.
- Hiking and walking.
- Pre-historic features.
Area attractions
- Juliasdale.
- Nyanga.
- Nyanga National Park.
- Nyanga Mountain (Mt Inyangani).
- World's View.
- Pungwe Falls.