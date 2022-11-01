Hidden Rocks is a camping site, on the western side of Juliasdale, between Rusape and Nyanga.

One of the views

Gazebo

Address: Plot 1, Fox Rock, Drive, Juliasdale, Sanyatwe.

Lat/Long: 18°21'11.8"S 32°30'15.8"E Physical: Makoni District, Manicaland Province.

Travelling east (towards Nyanga) from Rusape, turn north (left) about 2km past the 60 km peg (51.5km peg) on the Fox Rock Drive (sign says Hidden Rocks). St Michaels School is nearby (on the Juliasdale side), on the south side of the road.

Fox Rock Drive is a dirt road. Travel on it for about 3km, down and up the dip, keep following the road and you will see a sign for Hidden Rocks. Turn right there and follow the road, you will then arrive at Hidden Rocks.

The road in 2022 was in fairly good order and accessible by most cars (4 x 4 is not essential).





Booking Contacts: Harare: xxx Road, Highlands, Harare. (Or at the site)

Cell phone: Hayley Mills, 0778 219010 (also on Whats App)

Email: : hiddenrockszim@gmail.com.

Camping is U$10 per person per night, U$8 for pensioners, U$5 for children. There are power points at some camp sites (power not reliable).



The Stone Cottage (rustic self-catering sleeps 2) U$40 per night.



The Rondaval (glamping option, not self-catering, sleeps 2) U$25 per night.



There are ablutions with hot showers.



There is a central Gazebo near the braai area, which has a common freezer.



Climbing.

Hiking and walking.

Pre-historic features.









Tunnel entrance to hill refuge

