Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
Mashonaland East Provincee
Monte Cassino Secondary School
Harare Province
- Mufakose One High
- Churchill Boys High
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Ellis Robins
- Prince Edward High School
Manicaland Province
- Mutare Girls High School
- Marange High School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Mt Selinda High School
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist School
Mashonaland Central
Mashonaland East
- Marondera High School
- Goromonzi High School
- Mandedza High School
- ST Paul’s Musami
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- Nagle House
Mashonaland West
- Msengezi High School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama
- Moleli High School
- St Ignatius College
Masvingo Province
- Lundi Secondary School
- Pamushana Secondary School
- Silveira Secondary School
- Mukaro High School
- Serima Secondary
- St Antony’s High School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mutendi high School