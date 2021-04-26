Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

==Harare Province==
 
==Harare Province==
* [[Churchill Boys High]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]]
* [[Ellis Robins]]
* [[Mabelreign Girls High School]]
* [[Mufakose One High]]
* [[Prince Edward High School]]
* [[Queen Elizabeth School]]
* [[Zimbabwe Republic Police High School]]
==Manicaland Province==
 
==Manicaland Province==
*[[Thekwane High School]]
 
*[[Thekwane High School]]
 
==Midlands==
 
==Midlands==
* [[Shungu High School]]
* [[Gokomere High School]]
* [[Hama Secondary School]]
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
  
 
==Mashonaland East==
 
==Mashonaland East==
 
Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.

Mashonaland East Provincee

Monte Cassino Secondary School

Harare Province

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central

Mashonaland East

Mashonaland West

Masvingo Province

Matebeleland

Matebeleland South

Midlands

Mashonaland East

