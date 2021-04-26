Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 13: Line 13:
 
* [[Prince Edward High School]]
 
* [[Prince Edward High School]]
 
* [[Queen Elizabeth School]]
 
* [[Queen Elizabeth School]]
 +
* [[St John's College]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe Republic Police High School]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe Republic Police High School]]
  
Line 53: Line 54:
  
 
==Masvingo Province==
 
==Masvingo Province==
*[[Lundi Secondary School]]
+
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
*[[Pamushana Secondary School]]
+
* [[Pamushana Secondary School]]
*[[Silveira Secondary School]]
+
* [[Silveira Secondary School]]
*[[Mukaro High School]]
+
* [[Mukaro High School]]
*[[Serima Secondary]]
+
* [[Serima Secondary]]
*[[St Antony’s High School]]
+
* [[St Antony’s High School]]
*[[Mashoko Secondary School]]
+
* [[Mashoko Secondary School]]
*[[Mutendi high School]]
+
* [[Mutendi high School]]
 +
* [[Gokomere High School]]
  
 
==Matebeleland==
 
==Matebeleland==

Revision as of 08:41, 26 April 2021

Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.

Mashonaland East Provincee

Monte Cassino Secondary School

Harare Province

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central

Mashonaland East

Mashonaland West

Masvingo Province

Matebeleland

Matebeleland South

Midlands

Mashonaland East

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102524"