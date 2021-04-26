Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Mashonaland East Provincee==
 
==Mashonaland East Provincee==
[[Monte Cassino Secondary School]]
+
* [[Monte Cassino Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Marondera High School]]
  
 
==Harare Province==
 
==Harare Province==
Line 75: Line 76:
 
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Regina Mundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
 
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
 +
* [[Fletcher High School]]
  
 
==Mashonaland East==
 
==Mashonaland East==

Revision as of 08:46, 26 April 2021

Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.

Mashonaland East Provincee

Harare Province

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central

Mashonaland East

Mashonaland West

Masvingo Province

Matebeleland

Matebeleland South

Midlands

Mashonaland East

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102529"