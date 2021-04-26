Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
Line 4: Line 4:
 
* [[Monte Cassino Secondary School]]
 
* [[Monte Cassino Secondary School]]
 
* [[Marondera High School]]
 
* [[Marondera High School]]
 +
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
  
 
==Harare Province==
 
==Harare Province==

Revision as of 09:30, 26 April 2021

Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.

Mashonaland East Provincee

Harare Province

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central

Mashonaland East

Mashonaland West

Masvingo Province

Matebeleland

Matebeleland South

Midlands

Mashonaland East

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102540"