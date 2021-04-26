Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
|−
==
|+
==[[]]
|−
|+
* [[High School]]
|−
|−
* [[
|−
==Harare Province==
|+
==Harare Province ==
|+
* [[Churchill Boys High]]
* [[Churchill Boys High]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
|Line 18:
|Line 17:
* [[Zimbabwe Republic Police High School]]
* [[Zimbabwe Republic Police High School]]
|−
[[
|+
[[]]==
|−
|−
*[[Mutare Girls High School]]
*[[Mutare Girls High School]]
*[[Marange High School]]
*[[Marange High School]]
|Line 32:
|Line 29:
*[[Nyazura Adventist School]]
*[[Nyazura Adventist School]]
|−
==Mashonaland Central==
|+
==
|−
*[[Waddilove High School]]
|+
|−
*[[Nhowe Secondary School]]
|+
Mashonaland Central ==
|−
*[[Mazowe High School]]
|+
* [[Waddilove High School]]
|−
*[[Howard High School]]
|+
* [[Nhowe Secondary School]]
|−
==Mashonaland East==
|+
* [[Mazowe High School]]
|+
* [[Howard High School]]
|+
|+
==Mashonaland East ==
*[[Marondera High School]]
*[[Marondera High School]]
*[[Goromonzi High School]]
*[[Goromonzi High School]]
|Line 54:
|Line 54:
*[[Moleli High School]]
*[[Moleli High School]]
*[[St Ignatius College]]
*[[St Ignatius College]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Masvingo Province==
==Masvingo Province==
|Line 66:
|Line 71:
* [[Gokomere High School]]
* [[Gokomere High School]]
|−
==Matebeleland==
|+
==Matebeleland ==
|−
*[[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
|+
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
==Matebeleland South==
==Matebeleland South==
|Line 83:
|Line 88:
*[[St Johns High School]]
*[[St Johns High School]]
|+
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 10:14, 26 April 2021
Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)
Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)
- Allan Wilson High School
- Churchill Boys High
- Dzivarasekwa 1 High School
- Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
- Ellis Robins
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Mufakose One High
- Prince Edward High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- St John's College
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
Manicaland Province
- Mutare Girls High School
- Marange High School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Mt Selinda High School
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist School
Mashonaland West Province
Mashonaland Central Province
Mashonaland East Province
- Marondera High School
- Goromonzi High School
- Mandedza High School
- ST Paul’s Musami
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- Nagle House
Mashonaland West
- Msengezi High School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama
- Moleli High School
- St Ignatius College
Mashonaland East Provincee
Masvingo Province
- Lundi Secondary School
- Pamushana Secondary School
- Silveira Secondary School
- Mukaro High School
- Serima Secondary
- St Antony’s High School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mutendi high School
- Gokomere High School
Matebeleland North
Matebeleland South
Midlands
- Shungu High School
- Gokomere High School
- Hama Secondary School
- Regina Mundi Secondary School
- Drake Secondary School
- Fletcher High School