Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.  
 
Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.  
  
==Bulawayo Province (officially [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]])==
==Harare Province (officially [[Harare Metropolitan Province]])==
* [[Dzivarasekwa 1 High School]]
* [[Zimbabwe Republic Police High School]]
  
*[[Marange High School]]
*[[Nyazura Adventist School]]
  
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
==[[Mashonaland Central Province]]==
* [[Waddilove High School]]
* [[Nhowe Secondary School]]
* [[Mazowe High School]]
* [[Howard High School]]
==[[Mashonaland East Province]]==
 
*[[Goromonzi High School]]
*[[St Ignatius College]]
==Masvingo Province==
* [[Gokomere High School]]
  
==[[Matebeleland North]]==
* [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]
  
 
==Matebeleland South==
*[[St Johns High School]]
  
[[Category:Education, High Schools]]

Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland West Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Masvingo Province

Matebeleland North

Matebeleland South

Midlands

