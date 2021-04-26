Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

==[[Mashonaland Central Province]]==
 
==[[Mashonaland Central Province]]==
Line 38: Line 36:
  
 
==[[Mashonaland East Province]]==
 
==[[Mashonaland East Province]]==
*[[Marondera High School]]
+
* [[Bernard Mizeki College]]
*[[Goromonzi High School]]
+
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
*[[Mandedza High School]]
+
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
*[[ST Paul’s Musami]]
+
* [[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
*[[Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school]]
+
* [[Goromonzi High School]]
*[[Daramombe Secondary School]]
+
* [[Mandedza High School]]
*[[Bernard Mizeki College]]
+
* [[Marondera High School]]
*[[Kriste Mambo Secondary School]]
+
* [[Monte Cassino Secondary School]]
*[[St Francis of Assisi High School]]
+
* [[Nagle House]]
*[[Nagle House]]
+
* [[Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school]]
Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

