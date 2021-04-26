Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"
Below is a provisional list of High Schools in Zimbabwe. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)
Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)
- Allan Wilson High School
- Churchill Boys High
- Dzivarasekwa 1 High School
- Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
- Ellis Robins
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Mufakose One High
- Prince Edward High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- St John's College
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
Manicaland Province
- Mutare Girls High School
- Marange High School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Mt Selinda High School
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist School
Mashonaland Central Province
Mashonaland East Province
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Kwenda Secondary School
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Mandedza High School
- Marondera High School
- Monte Cassino Secondary School
- Nagle House
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- St Johns High School
- ST Paul’s Musami
Mashonaland West Province
- Moleli High School
- Msengezi High School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama
- St Ignatius College
Masvingo Province
- Gokomere High School
- Lundi Secondary School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mukaro High School
- Mutendi high School
- Pamushana Secondary School
- Serima Secondary
- Silveira Secondary School
- St Antony’s High School