Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

* [[Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school]]
 
* [[Peterhouse Boys]]
 
* [[Peterhouse Girls]]
 
* [[St Francis of Assisi High School]]
 
* [[St Johns High School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

