Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Revision as of 08:22, 27 April 2021
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)
Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)
- Allan Wilson High School
- Churchill Boys High
- Dzivarasekwa 1 High School
- Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
- Ellis Robins
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Mufakose One High
- Prince Edward High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- St John's College
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
Manicaland Province
- Hartzell High School
- Mutare Girls High School
- Marange High School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Mt Selinda High School
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist School
Mashonaland Central Province
Mashonaland East Province
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Kwenda Secondary School
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Mandedza High School
- Marondera High School
- Monte Cassino Secondary School
- Nagle House
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
- Peterhouse Boys
- Peterhouse Girls
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- St Johns High School
- ST Paul’s Musami
Mashonaland West Province
- Moleli High School
- Msengezi High School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama
- St Ignatius College
Masvingo Province
- Gokomere High School
- Lundi Secondary School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mukaro High School
- Mutendi high School
- Pamushana Secondary School
- Serima Secondary
- Silveira Secondary School
- St Antony’s High School