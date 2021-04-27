Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.  
+
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]].  
  
 
==Bulawayo Province (officially [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]])==
 
==Bulawayo Province (officially [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]])==
Line 79: Line 80:
  
 
==[[Midlands Province]]==
 
==[[Midlands Province]]==
 +
* [[Air Force Thornhill Sec School]]
 +
* [[Amaveni High School]]
 +
* [[Anderson Adventist High School]]
 
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
 
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
 
* [[Fletcher High School]]
 
* [[Fletcher High School]]

Revision as of 08:22, 27 April 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102630"