Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

* [[Arcturus High School]]  
 
* [[Bernard Mizeki College]]
 
 +
* [[Chemhanza Sec School]]
 +
* [[Cherutombo Secondary]]
 +
* [[Chibi High School]]
 
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
 
Line 64: Line 67:
  
 
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
 
 +
* [[Chegutu High School]]
 +
* [[Chemukute Sec School]]
 
* [[Moleli High School]]
 
* [[Msengezi High School]]
 
Line 98: Line 103:
 
* [[Chaplin High School]]  
 
* [[Chegato High School]]  
 
 +
* [[Cheziya Gokwe High Sch]]
 
* [[Drake Secondary School]]
 
* [[Fletcher High School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

