Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Latest revision as of 08:53, 27 April 2021
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)
Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)
- Allan Wilson High School
- Budiriro High School
- Budiriro 2 High School
- Churchill Boys High
- Dzivarasekwa 1 High School
- Dzivarasekwa 2 High School
- Ellis Robins
- Mabelreign Girls High School
- Mufakose One High
- Prince Edward High School
- Queen Elizabeth School
- St John's College
- Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
Manicaland Province
- Biriiri High School
- Checheche Sec School
- Chibuwe High Sch
- Chibuwe Sec School
- Hartzell High School
- Mutare Girls High School
- Marange High School
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary
- Mt Selinda High School
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Marist Brothers Secondary School
- Emmanuel Secondary School
- Nyanga High School
- Nyazura Adventist School
- St Peter's Checheche
Mashonaland Central Province
- Bradely High School
- Centenary Secondary
- Howard High School
- Mazowe High School
- Nhowe Secondary School
- Waddilove High School
Mashonaland East Province
- Arcturus High School
- Bernard Mizeki College
- Chemhanza Sec School
- Cherutombo Secondary
- Chibi High School
- Daramombe Secondary School
- Kwenda Secondary School
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School
- Goromonzi High School
- Mandedza High School
- Marondera High School
- Monte Cassino Secondary School
- Nagle House
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary school
- Peterhouse Boys
- Peterhouse Girls
- St Francis of Assisi High School
- St Johns High School
- ST Paul’s Musami
Mashonaland West Province
- Chegutu High School
- Chemukute Sec School
- Moleli High School
- Msengezi High School
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama
- St Ignatius College
Masvingo Province
- Arch Munaki Sec School
- Gokomere High School
- Lundi Secondary School
- Mashoko Secondary School
- Mukaro High School
- Mutendi high School
- Pamushana Secondary School
- Serima Secondary
- Silveira Secondary School
- St Antony’s High School
Matabeleland North Province
Matabeleland South Province
Midlands Province
- Air Force Thornhill Sec School
- Amaveni High School
- Anderson Adventist High School
- Ascot Secondary School
- Batanai High School
- Chaplin High School
- Chegato High School
- Cheziya Gokwe High Sch
- Chikwingwizha Secondary School
- Drake Secondary School
- Fletcher High School
- Hama Secondary School
- Regina Mundi Secondary School
- Shungu High School