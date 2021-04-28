Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 27: Line 27:
 
* [[Chibuwe Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chibuwe Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chimanimani Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chimanimani Sec School]]  
* [[Hartzell High School]]
+
* [[Chinyudze Sec School]]
 +
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
 
* [[Marange High School]]
 
* [[Marange High School]]
Line 43: Line 44:
 
* [[Bradely High School]]  
 
* [[Bradely High School]]  
 
* [[Centenary Secondary]]  
 
* [[Centenary Secondary]]  
 +
* [[Chipadze Sec School]]
 
* [[Howard High School]]
 
* [[Howard High School]]
 
* [[Mazowe High School]]
 
* [[Mazowe High School]]
Line 72: Line 74:
 
* [[Chegutu High School]]  
 
* [[Chegutu High School]]  
 
* [[Chemukute Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chemukute Sec School]]  
 +
* [[Chinhoyi High School]]
 +
* [[Chinhoyi 2 High School]]
 +
* [[Chinhoyi High School Sda]]
 
* [[Moleli High School]]
 
* [[Moleli High School]]
 
* [[Msengezi High School]]
 
* [[Msengezi High School]]

Revision as of 10:21, 28 April 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102750"