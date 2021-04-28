Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 28: Line 28:
 
* [[Chimanimani Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chimanimani Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chinyudze Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chinyudze Sec School]]  
 +
* [[Chipangayi High School]]
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
Line 88: Line 89:
 
* [[Chimbwembwe Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chimbwembwe Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chinembiri Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chinembiri Sec School]]  
 +
* [[Chirichoga Sec School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]

Revision as of 10:27, 28 April 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102758"