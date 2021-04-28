Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
Line 90: Line 90:
 
* [[Chinembiri Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chinembiri Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chirichoga Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chirichoga Sec School]]  
 +
* [[Chirumba Sec School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]

Revision as of 10:33, 28 April 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102761"