Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

* [[Cherutombo Secondary]]  
 
* [[Chibi High School]]  
 +
* [[Chitepo Sec School]]
 
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
 
* [[Kwenda Secondary School]]
 
Line 91: Line 92:
 
* [[Chirichoga Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chirumba Sec School]]  
 
 +
* [[Chitonhora High School]]
 
* [[Gokomere High School]]
 
* [[Lundi Secondary School]]
 
Latest revision as of 10:40, 28 April 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

