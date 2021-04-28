Pindula

Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
Line 29: Line 29:
 
* [[Chinyudze Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chinyudze Sec School]]  
 
* [[Chipangayi High School]]  
 
* [[Chipangayi High School]]  
 +
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
Line 34: Line 35:
 
* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
 
* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
 
* [[Mt Selinda High School]]
 
* [[Mt Selinda High School]]
* [[St Davids Bonda Secondary School]]
 
 
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
 
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
 
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
 
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
 
 
* [[Nyanga High School]]
 
* [[Nyanga High School]]
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
 +
* [[St Davids Bonda Secondary School]]
 
* [[St Peter's Checheche]]
 
* [[St Peter's Checheche]]
 +
* [[Troutbeck School]]
  
 
==[[Mashonaland Central Province]]==
 
==[[Mashonaland Central Province]]==

Revision as of 11:50, 28 April 2021

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=High_Schools_Of_Zimbabwe&oldid=102785"