Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

* [[Dzivarasekwa 2 High School]]
 
* [[Ellis Robins]]
 
* [[Harare International School]]
 
* [[Mabelreign Girls High School]]
 
* [[Mufakose One High]]
 
* [[Emmanuel Secondary School]]
 
* [[Hartzell High School]]  
 
* [[Lydia Chimonyo Secondary]]
* [[Marist Brothers Secondary School]]
 
* [[Mutare Girls High School]]
 
* [[Marange High School]]
 
* [[Mt Selinda High School]]
 
* [[Nyanga High School]]
 
* [[Nyazura Adventist School]]
 
* [[Cherutombo Secondary]]  
 
* [[Chibi High School]]  
 
* [[St Dominics Chishawasha School]]
 
* [[Chitepo Sec School]]  
 
* [[Daramombe Secondary School]]
 
Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

