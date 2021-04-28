Difference between revisions of "High Schools Of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

==[[Matabeleland South Province]]==
 
* [[Falcon College]]
* [[Plumtree High School]]
 
* [[Thekwane High School]]
 
==[[Midlands Province]]==
 
==[[Midlands Province]]==

Below is a list of High Schools in Zimbabwe, by Province. Please check periodically, this is work in progress.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province)

Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province)

Manicaland Province

Mashonaland Central Province

Mashonaland East Province

Mashonaland West Province

Masvingo Province

Matabeleland North Province

Matabeleland South Province

Midlands Province

